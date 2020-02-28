Rent Calculator
Home
/
Trophy Club, TX
/
205 Oak Hill Drive
Last updated February 28 2020 at 2:04 PM
1 of 19
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
205 Oak Hill Drive
205 Oak Hill Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
205 Oak Hill Drive, Trophy Club, TX 76262
The Summit
Amenities
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Garden Home In Trophy Club!!! Nicely updated home in Trophy Club!! 2 fireplaces! Huge 2200sqf+ home! Matching granite throughout. Very modern neutral tone paint.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 205 Oak Hill Drive have any available units?
205 Oak Hill Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Trophy Club, TX
.
What amenities does 205 Oak Hill Drive have?
Some of 205 Oak Hill Drive's amenities include granite counters, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 205 Oak Hill Drive currently offering any rent specials?
205 Oak Hill Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 205 Oak Hill Drive pet-friendly?
No, 205 Oak Hill Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Trophy Club
.
Does 205 Oak Hill Drive offer parking?
Yes, 205 Oak Hill Drive offers parking.
Does 205 Oak Hill Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 205 Oak Hill Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 205 Oak Hill Drive have a pool?
No, 205 Oak Hill Drive does not have a pool.
Does 205 Oak Hill Drive have accessible units?
No, 205 Oak Hill Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 205 Oak Hill Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 205 Oak Hill Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 205 Oak Hill Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 205 Oak Hill Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
