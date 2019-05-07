2009 Churchill Downs Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking pool garage media room

Ideally situated on a cul de sac street in gated Churchill Downs, this beautiful home full of custom finishes features 5 bedrooms, 4 full baths, study, game room & media room. Handscraped hardwoods adorn the entry, dining & family rooms. Kitchen amenities include a large granite island, gas cooktop, custom pullout cabinets, stainless double ovens, walk-in pantry & butler’s pantry. Spacious & private master retreat. Study has built-in quartz desk. Also down is a 2nd Br & full bath. Upstairs is gameroom w granite wet bar, a large media room, 3 Bedrooms & 2 full baths. Custom built-ins in closets. 3 car garage. Large backyard w. no neighbors behind home. Close to lake, parks & Trophy Club pool. Exemplary schools.