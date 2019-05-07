All apartments in Trophy Club
2009 Churchill Downs Lane
2009 Churchill Downs Lane

2009 Churchill Downs Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2009 Churchill Downs Lane, Trophy Club, TX 76262

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
media room
Ideally situated on a cul de sac street in gated Churchill Downs, this beautiful home full of custom finishes features 5 bedrooms, 4 full baths, study, game room & media room. Handscraped hardwoods adorn the entry, dining & family rooms. Kitchen amenities include a large granite island, gas cooktop, custom pullout cabinets, stainless double ovens, walk-in pantry & butler’s pantry. Spacious & private master retreat. Study has built-in quartz desk. Also down is a 2nd Br & full bath. Upstairs is gameroom w granite wet bar, a large media room, 3 Bedrooms & 2 full baths. Custom built-ins in closets. 3 car garage. Large backyard w. no neighbors behind home. Close to lake, parks & Trophy Club pool. Exemplary schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2009 Churchill Downs Lane have any available units?
2009 Churchill Downs Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Trophy Club, TX.
What amenities does 2009 Churchill Downs Lane have?
Some of 2009 Churchill Downs Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2009 Churchill Downs Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2009 Churchill Downs Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2009 Churchill Downs Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2009 Churchill Downs Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Trophy Club.
Does 2009 Churchill Downs Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2009 Churchill Downs Lane offers parking.
Does 2009 Churchill Downs Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2009 Churchill Downs Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2009 Churchill Downs Lane have a pool?
Yes, 2009 Churchill Downs Lane has a pool.
Does 2009 Churchill Downs Lane have accessible units?
No, 2009 Churchill Downs Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2009 Churchill Downs Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2009 Churchill Downs Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 2009 Churchill Downs Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2009 Churchill Downs Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

