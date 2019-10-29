All apartments in Trophy Club
Last updated October 29 2019 at 9:04 PM

20 Sonora Drive

20 Sonora Drive · No Longer Available
Location

20 Sonora Drive, Trophy Club, TX 76262
Trophy Club

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming 4 bed, 2 bath, 2,150 sq ft, 1 story home in Trophy Club! Spacious living room with wood floors and fireplace! Open kitchen concept with updated counters. Master suite with attached bathroom. Spacious backyard, great for family gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20 Sonora Drive have any available units?
20 Sonora Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Trophy Club, TX.
What amenities does 20 Sonora Drive have?
Some of 20 Sonora Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20 Sonora Drive currently offering any rent specials?
20 Sonora Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20 Sonora Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 20 Sonora Drive is pet friendly.
Does 20 Sonora Drive offer parking?
No, 20 Sonora Drive does not offer parking.
Does 20 Sonora Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20 Sonora Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20 Sonora Drive have a pool?
No, 20 Sonora Drive does not have a pool.
Does 20 Sonora Drive have accessible units?
No, 20 Sonora Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 20 Sonora Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 20 Sonora Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20 Sonora Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 20 Sonora Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

