19 Troon Drive
Last updated November 13 2019 at 3:30 AM

19 Troon Drive

19 Troon Drive · No Longer Available
Location

19 Troon Drive, Trophy Club, TX 76262

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
**We will waive the application and admin fee with an approved application!**

Charming 3 bed, 3 bath, 2,140 sq ft, 1 story home in Trophy Club! Spacious living room with wood floors and fireplace! Open kitchen concept with updated counters. Master suite with attached bathroom. Spacious backyard, great for family gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

**Please refer to MLS or our website for accurate description and features.

If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19 Troon Drive have any available units?
19 Troon Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Trophy Club, TX.
What amenities does 19 Troon Drive have?
Some of 19 Troon Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19 Troon Drive currently offering any rent specials?
19 Troon Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19 Troon Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 19 Troon Drive is pet friendly.
Does 19 Troon Drive offer parking?
No, 19 Troon Drive does not offer parking.
Does 19 Troon Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19 Troon Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19 Troon Drive have a pool?
No, 19 Troon Drive does not have a pool.
Does 19 Troon Drive have accessible units?
No, 19 Troon Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 19 Troon Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 19 Troon Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19 Troon Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 19 Troon Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

