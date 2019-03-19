131 Creek Courts Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

**Special! If you bring a deposit by 1.28.2019 you will get 30 days of free rent!! Also, we will waive the admin fee if you apply the same day that you view the home!**



Unique 3 bed, 2 bath, 1,868 sq ft, 1 story home in Trophy Club! Neutral, cool color themed home. Wood, Tile, and Carpets throughout. Kitchen with wood cabinets and granite countertops. Spacious bedrooms throughout. High ceilings throughout the home. Backyard with patio! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.