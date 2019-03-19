All apartments in Trophy Club
Find more places like 131 Creek Courts Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Trophy Club, TX
/
131 Creek Courts Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

131 Creek Courts Drive

131 Creek Courts Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

131 Creek Courts Drive, Trophy Club, TX 76262
The Summit

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
**Special! If you bring a deposit by 1.28.2019 you will get 30 days of free rent!! Also, we will waive the admin fee if you apply the same day that you view the home!**

Unique 3 bed, 2 bath, 1,868 sq ft, 1 story home in Trophy Club! Neutral, cool color themed home. Wood, Tile, and Carpets throughout. Kitchen with wood cabinets and granite countertops. Spacious bedrooms throughout. High ceilings throughout the home. Backyard with patio! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 131 Creek Courts Drive have any available units?
131 Creek Courts Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Trophy Club, TX.
What amenities does 131 Creek Courts Drive have?
Some of 131 Creek Courts Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 131 Creek Courts Drive currently offering any rent specials?
131 Creek Courts Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 131 Creek Courts Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 131 Creek Courts Drive is pet friendly.
Does 131 Creek Courts Drive offer parking?
No, 131 Creek Courts Drive does not offer parking.
Does 131 Creek Courts Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 131 Creek Courts Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 131 Creek Courts Drive have a pool?
No, 131 Creek Courts Drive does not have a pool.
Does 131 Creek Courts Drive have accessible units?
No, 131 Creek Courts Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 131 Creek Courts Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 131 Creek Courts Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 131 Creek Courts Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 131 Creek Courts Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXSouthlake, TXRoanoke, TXFlower Mound, TXKeller, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXHurst, TX
Hickory Creek, TXCorinth, TXHaltom City, TXCoppell, TXSaginaw, TXRichland Hills, TXThe Colony, TXLittle Elm, TXKrum, TXFarmers Branch, TXWestworth Village, TXWhite Settlement, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District