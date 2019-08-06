All apartments in Trophy Club
Find more places like 113 Fairway Village Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Trophy Club, TX
/
113 Fairway Village Drive
Last updated August 6 2019 at 3:11 AM

113 Fairway Village Drive

113 Fairway Village Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

113 Fairway Village Drive, Trophy Club, TX 76262

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION - ALL BEDROOMS UP! Beautiful inside with several back wood deck patios overlooking golf course.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 113 Fairway Village Drive have any available units?
113 Fairway Village Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Trophy Club, TX.
What amenities does 113 Fairway Village Drive have?
Some of 113 Fairway Village Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 113 Fairway Village Drive currently offering any rent specials?
113 Fairway Village Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 113 Fairway Village Drive pet-friendly?
No, 113 Fairway Village Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Trophy Club.
Does 113 Fairway Village Drive offer parking?
Yes, 113 Fairway Village Drive offers parking.
Does 113 Fairway Village Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 113 Fairway Village Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 113 Fairway Village Drive have a pool?
No, 113 Fairway Village Drive does not have a pool.
Does 113 Fairway Village Drive have accessible units?
No, 113 Fairway Village Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 113 Fairway Village Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 113 Fairway Village Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 113 Fairway Village Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 113 Fairway Village Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXSouthlake, TXRoanoke, TXFlower Mound, TXKeller, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXHurst, TX
Hickory Creek, TXCorinth, TXHaltom City, TXCoppell, TXSaginaw, TXRichland Hills, TXThe Colony, TXLittle Elm, TXKrum, TXFarmers Branch, TXWestworth Village, TXWhite Settlement, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District