All apartments in Trophy Club
Find more places like 1117 Sunset Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Trophy Club, TX
/
1117 Sunset Dr
Last updated August 13 2019 at 7:37 AM

1117 Sunset Dr

1117 Sunset Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1117 Sunset Drive, Trophy Club, TX 76262
The Summit

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
tennis court
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
tennis court
Updated Home with Spacious Rooms and High Ceilings! Huge Dining Room! All rooms down except for a Game Room up with a half bath! Quarter Acre Lot! Centrally located in Trophy Club! Golfing and Tennis Community! Lake Grapevine is at the back of Trophy Club!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1117 Sunset Dr have any available units?
1117 Sunset Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Trophy Club, TX.
What amenities does 1117 Sunset Dr have?
Some of 1117 Sunset Dr's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1117 Sunset Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1117 Sunset Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1117 Sunset Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1117 Sunset Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Trophy Club.
Does 1117 Sunset Dr offer parking?
No, 1117 Sunset Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1117 Sunset Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1117 Sunset Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1117 Sunset Dr have a pool?
No, 1117 Sunset Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1117 Sunset Dr have accessible units?
No, 1117 Sunset Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1117 Sunset Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1117 Sunset Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 1117 Sunset Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1117 Sunset Dr has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXSouthlake, TXRoanoke, TXFlower Mound, TXKeller, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXHurst, TX
Hickory Creek, TXCorinth, TXHaltom City, TXCoppell, TXSaginaw, TXRichland Hills, TXThe Colony, TXLittle Elm, TXKrum, TXFarmers Branch, TXWestworth Village, TXWhite Settlement, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District