1117 Sunset Dr

1117 Sunset Drive, Trophy Club, TX 76262 The Summit
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
tennis court
fireplace
game room
Updated Home with Spacious Rooms and High Ceilings! Huge Dining Room! All rooms down except for a Game Room up with a half bath! Quarter Acre Lot! Centrally located in Trophy Club! Golfing and Tennis Community! Lake Grapevine is at the back of Trophy Club!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
