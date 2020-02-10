All apartments in Trophy Club
Last updated February 10 2020 at 8:08 PM

1114 Wilshire Drive

1114 Wilshire Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1114 Wilshire Drive, Trophy Club, TX 76262
The Summit

Amenities

pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
**We will waive the application and admin fee with an approved application!**
Charming 3 bed, 2.1 bath, 2,098 sq ft, 1 story home in Trophy Club! Spacious living room with fireplace! Kitchen with plenty of cabinet space Master suite with attached bathroom. Spacious backyard, great for family gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

**Please refer to MLS or our website for accurate description and features.

If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1114 Wilshire Drive have any available units?
1114 Wilshire Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Trophy Club, TX.
Is 1114 Wilshire Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1114 Wilshire Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1114 Wilshire Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1114 Wilshire Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1114 Wilshire Drive offer parking?
No, 1114 Wilshire Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1114 Wilshire Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1114 Wilshire Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1114 Wilshire Drive have a pool?
No, 1114 Wilshire Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1114 Wilshire Drive have accessible units?
No, 1114 Wilshire Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1114 Wilshire Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1114 Wilshire Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1114 Wilshire Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1114 Wilshire Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

