All apartments in Trophy Club
Find more places like 1111 Sunset Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Trophy Club, TX
/
1111 Sunset Drive
Last updated October 17 2019 at 12:30 PM

1111 Sunset Drive

1111 Sunset Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1111 Sunset Drive, Trophy Club, TX 76262
The Summit

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming 4 bed, 2 bath, 2,517 sq ft, 1 story home in Trophy Club! Spacious living room with wood floors and fireplace! Open kitchen concept with updated counters. Master suite with attached bathroom. Spacious backyard, great for family gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1111 Sunset Drive have any available units?
1111 Sunset Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Trophy Club, TX.
What amenities does 1111 Sunset Drive have?
Some of 1111 Sunset Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1111 Sunset Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1111 Sunset Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1111 Sunset Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1111 Sunset Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1111 Sunset Drive offer parking?
No, 1111 Sunset Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1111 Sunset Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1111 Sunset Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1111 Sunset Drive have a pool?
No, 1111 Sunset Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1111 Sunset Drive have accessible units?
No, 1111 Sunset Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1111 Sunset Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1111 Sunset Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1111 Sunset Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1111 Sunset Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXSouthlake, TXRoanoke, TXFlower Mound, TXKeller, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXHurst, TX
Hickory Creek, TXCorinth, TXHaltom City, TXCoppell, TXSaginaw, TXRichland Hills, TXThe Colony, TXLittle Elm, TXKrum, TXFarmers Branch, TXWestworth Village, TXWhite Settlement, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District