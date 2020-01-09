All apartments in Trophy Club
108 Oakmont Drive
Last updated January 9 2020 at 7:35 PM

108 Oakmont Drive

108 Oakmont Drive · No Longer Available
Location

108 Oakmont Drive, Trophy Club, TX 76262
The Summit

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
**We will waive the application and admin fee with an approved application!**

Adorable 3 bed, 2.1 bath, 2,213 sq ft, 1 story home in Trophy Club! Spacious living room with wood floors and dual sided fireplace! Charming kitchen with plenty of cabinet space. Master suite with attached bathroom. Spacious backyard, great for family gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

**Please refer to MLS for accurate description and features.

If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 108 Oakmont Drive have any available units?
108 Oakmont Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Trophy Club, TX.
Is 108 Oakmont Drive currently offering any rent specials?
108 Oakmont Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 108 Oakmont Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 108 Oakmont Drive is pet friendly.
Does 108 Oakmont Drive offer parking?
No, 108 Oakmont Drive does not offer parking.
Does 108 Oakmont Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 108 Oakmont Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 108 Oakmont Drive have a pool?
No, 108 Oakmont Drive does not have a pool.
Does 108 Oakmont Drive have accessible units?
No, 108 Oakmont Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 108 Oakmont Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 108 Oakmont Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 108 Oakmont Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 108 Oakmont Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

