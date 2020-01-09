108 Oakmont Drive

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

**We will waive the application and admin fee with an approved application!**



Adorable 3 bed, 2.1 bath, 2,213 sq ft, 1 story home in Trophy Club! Spacious living room with wood floors and dual sided fireplace! Charming kitchen with plenty of cabinet space. Master suite with attached bathroom. Spacious backyard, great for family gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!



**Please refer to MLS for accurate description and features.



If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.