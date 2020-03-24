All apartments in Travis Ranch
Last updated March 24 2020 at 6:56 AM

919 Johnson City Drive

919 Johnson City Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

919 Johnson City Avenue, Travis Ranch, TX 75126

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Lovely single-story 4-bed, 2-bath home with a 2 car garage in Travis Ranch Forney for rent! Open floor plan. Move in ready and do not miss this one!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 919 Johnson City Drive have any available units?
919 Johnson City Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Travis Ranch, TX.
Is 919 Johnson City Drive currently offering any rent specials?
919 Johnson City Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 919 Johnson City Drive pet-friendly?
No, 919 Johnson City Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Travis Ranch.
Does 919 Johnson City Drive offer parking?
Yes, 919 Johnson City Drive offers parking.
Does 919 Johnson City Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 919 Johnson City Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 919 Johnson City Drive have a pool?
No, 919 Johnson City Drive does not have a pool.
Does 919 Johnson City Drive have accessible units?
No, 919 Johnson City Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 919 Johnson City Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 919 Johnson City Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 919 Johnson City Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 919 Johnson City Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

