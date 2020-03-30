Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Travis Ranch
Find more places like 8920 Black Haw Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Travis Ranch, TX
/
8920 Black Haw Street
Last updated March 30 2020 at 11:13 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
8920 Black Haw Street
8920 Black Haw St
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
8920 Black Haw St, Travis Ranch, TX 75126
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $50 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8920 Black Haw Street have any available units?
8920 Black Haw Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Travis Ranch, TX
.
What amenities does 8920 Black Haw Street have?
Some of 8920 Black Haw Street's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 8920 Black Haw Street currently offering any rent specials?
8920 Black Haw Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8920 Black Haw Street pet-friendly?
No, 8920 Black Haw Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Travis Ranch
.
Does 8920 Black Haw Street offer parking?
Yes, 8920 Black Haw Street offers parking.
Does 8920 Black Haw Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8920 Black Haw Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8920 Black Haw Street have a pool?
No, 8920 Black Haw Street does not have a pool.
Does 8920 Black Haw Street have accessible units?
No, 8920 Black Haw Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8920 Black Haw Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8920 Black Haw Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 8920 Black Haw Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 8920 Black Haw Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Mesquite, TX
Euless, TX
Bedford, TX
Grapevine, TX
Allen, TX
Forney, TX
Rockwall, TX
Rowlett, TX
Balch Springs, TX
Terrell, TX
Fate, TX
Sachse, TX
Wylie, TX
Royse City, TX
Princeton, TX
Fairview, TX
Addison, TX
Farmers Branch, TX
Ennis, TX
DeSoto, TX
Greenville, TX
Waxahachie, TX
Duncanville, TX
Apartments Near Colleges
Amberton University
El Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District