All apartments in Travis Ranch
Find more places like 8920 Black Haw Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Travis Ranch, TX
/
8920 Black Haw Street
Last updated March 30 2020 at 11:13 PM

8920 Black Haw Street

8920 Black Haw St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

8920 Black Haw St, Travis Ranch, TX 75126

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $50 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8920 Black Haw Street have any available units?
8920 Black Haw Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Travis Ranch, TX.
What amenities does 8920 Black Haw Street have?
Some of 8920 Black Haw Street's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8920 Black Haw Street currently offering any rent specials?
8920 Black Haw Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8920 Black Haw Street pet-friendly?
No, 8920 Black Haw Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Travis Ranch.
Does 8920 Black Haw Street offer parking?
Yes, 8920 Black Haw Street offers parking.
Does 8920 Black Haw Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8920 Black Haw Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8920 Black Haw Street have a pool?
No, 8920 Black Haw Street does not have a pool.
Does 8920 Black Haw Street have accessible units?
No, 8920 Black Haw Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8920 Black Haw Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8920 Black Haw Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 8920 Black Haw Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 8920 Black Haw Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXForney, TXRockwall, TXRowlett, TXBalch Springs, TXTerrell, TXFate, TX
Sachse, TXWylie, TXRoyse City, TXPrinceton, TXFairview, TXAddison, TXFarmers Branch, TXEnnis, TXDeSoto, TXGreenville, TXWaxahachie, TXDuncanville, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District