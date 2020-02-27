All apartments in Travis Ranch
Find more places like 5015 Flanagan Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Travis Ranch, TX
/
5015 Flanagan Drive
Last updated February 27 2020 at 11:49 AM

5015 Flanagan Drive

5015 Flanagan Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

5015 Flanagan Dr, Travis Ranch, TX 75126

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
Brand new 4-bed with study Gehan home in Clements Ranch, Forney for rent now. Open floor plan, 42 inch upper cabinetry, built-in stainless steel appliances, and granite countertops. Move in ready and do not miss this one!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5015 Flanagan Drive have any available units?
5015 Flanagan Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Travis Ranch, TX.
What amenities does 5015 Flanagan Drive have?
Some of 5015 Flanagan Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5015 Flanagan Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5015 Flanagan Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5015 Flanagan Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5015 Flanagan Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Travis Ranch.
Does 5015 Flanagan Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5015 Flanagan Drive offers parking.
Does 5015 Flanagan Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5015 Flanagan Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5015 Flanagan Drive have a pool?
No, 5015 Flanagan Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5015 Flanagan Drive have accessible units?
No, 5015 Flanagan Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5015 Flanagan Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5015 Flanagan Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 5015 Flanagan Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5015 Flanagan Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Best Cities for Families 2019
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXForney, TXRockwall, TXRowlett, TXBalch Springs, TXTerrell, TXFate, TX
Sachse, TXWylie, TXRoyse City, TXPrinceton, TXFairview, TXAddison, TXFarmers Branch, TXEnnis, TXDeSoto, TXGreenville, TXWaxahachie, TXDuncanville, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District