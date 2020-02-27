5015 Flanagan Drive

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher new construction garage stainless steel fireplace

Brand new 4-bed with study Gehan home in Clements Ranch, Forney for rent now. Open floor plan, 42 inch upper cabinetry, built-in stainless steel appliances, and granite countertops. Move in ready and do not miss this one!