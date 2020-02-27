Brand new 4-bed with study Gehan home in Clements Ranch, Forney for rent now. Open floor plan, 42 inch upper cabinetry, built-in stainless steel appliances, and granite countertops. Move in ready and do not miss this one!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5015 Flanagan Drive have any available units?
5015 Flanagan Drive doesn't have any available units at this time.
What amenities does 5015 Flanagan Drive have?
Some of 5015 Flanagan Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5015 Flanagan Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5015 Flanagan Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.