2148 Callahan Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher fireplace microwave carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities

Great 3 bed 2 bath with a study in Travis Ranch. Rockwall ISD! Great open kitchen and living area with fireplace. Covered patio, with good size backyard. Kitchen has SS appliances. Tile throughout with carpet in bedrooms.