Great 3 bed 2 bath with a study in Travis Ranch. Rockwall ISD! Great open kitchen and living area with fireplace. Covered patio, with good size backyard. Kitchen has SS appliances. Tile throughout with carpet in bedrooms.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2148 Callahan Drive have any available units?
2148 Callahan Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Travis Ranch, TX.
What amenities does 2148 Callahan Drive have?
Some of 2148 Callahan Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2148 Callahan Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2148 Callahan Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.