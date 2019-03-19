All apartments in Travis Ranch
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2148 Callahan Drive

2148 Callahan · No Longer Available
Location

2148 Callahan, Travis Ranch, TX 75126

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Great 3 bed 2 bath with a study in Travis Ranch. Rockwall ISD! Great open kitchen and living area with fireplace. Covered patio, with good size backyard. Kitchen has SS appliances. Tile throughout with carpet in bedrooms.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2148 Callahan Drive have any available units?
2148 Callahan Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Travis Ranch, TX.
What amenities does 2148 Callahan Drive have?
Some of 2148 Callahan Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2148 Callahan Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2148 Callahan Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2148 Callahan Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2148 Callahan Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Travis Ranch.
Does 2148 Callahan Drive offer parking?
No, 2148 Callahan Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2148 Callahan Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2148 Callahan Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2148 Callahan Drive have a pool?
No, 2148 Callahan Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2148 Callahan Drive have accessible units?
No, 2148 Callahan Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2148 Callahan Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2148 Callahan Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2148 Callahan Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2148 Callahan Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

