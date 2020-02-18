All apartments in Travis Ranch
Last updated February 18 2020 at 8:08 PM

2103 Red River Road

2103 Red River Road · No Longer Available
Location

2103 Red River Road, Travis Ranch, TX 75126

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Make this charming 3 bedroom 2 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to relax on back patio! Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours. Contact our leasing agent for more information!
This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply. ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.
The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2103 Red River Road have any available units?
2103 Red River Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Travis Ranch, TX.
Is 2103 Red River Road currently offering any rent specials?
2103 Red River Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2103 Red River Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 2103 Red River Road is pet friendly.
Does 2103 Red River Road offer parking?
No, 2103 Red River Road does not offer parking.
Does 2103 Red River Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2103 Red River Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2103 Red River Road have a pool?
No, 2103 Red River Road does not have a pool.
Does 2103 Red River Road have accessible units?
No, 2103 Red River Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2103 Red River Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2103 Red River Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2103 Red River Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 2103 Red River Road does not have units with air conditioning.

