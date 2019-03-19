All apartments in Travis Ranch
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2015 Brackettville

2015 Brackettville · No Longer Available
Location

2015 Brackettville, Travis Ranch, TX 75126

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3-2-2 with study (or add a wardrobe cabinet and make it a 4th bedroom). Large covered porch, hardwood flooring and ceramic tile through out, Open living/kitchen floor plan with split bedroom design. Covered porch in back. Pride in ownership shows inside this home! Choice of Forney or Rockwall ISD. Community amenities include playground and community pool.

https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/2015-brackettville

Garrett George, leasing agent
Specialized Property Management #375514
469-754-8195

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2015 Brackettville have any available units?
2015 Brackettville doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Travis Ranch, TX.
What amenities does 2015 Brackettville have?
Some of 2015 Brackettville's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2015 Brackettville currently offering any rent specials?
2015 Brackettville is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2015 Brackettville pet-friendly?
Yes, 2015 Brackettville is pet friendly.
Does 2015 Brackettville offer parking?
No, 2015 Brackettville does not offer parking.
Does 2015 Brackettville have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2015 Brackettville does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2015 Brackettville have a pool?
Yes, 2015 Brackettville has a pool.
Does 2015 Brackettville have accessible units?
No, 2015 Brackettville does not have accessible units.
Does 2015 Brackettville have units with dishwashers?
No, 2015 Brackettville does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2015 Brackettville have units with air conditioning?
No, 2015 Brackettville does not have units with air conditioning.

