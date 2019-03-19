Amenities

3-2-2 with study (or add a wardrobe cabinet and make it a 4th bedroom). Large covered porch, hardwood flooring and ceramic tile through out, Open living/kitchen floor plan with split bedroom design. Covered porch in back. Pride in ownership shows inside this home! Choice of Forney or Rockwall ISD. Community amenities include playground and community pool.



https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/2015-brackettville



Garrett George, leasing agent

Specialized Property Management #375514

469-754-8195