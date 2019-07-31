All apartments in Travis Ranch
Find more places like 2014 Killeen.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Travis Ranch, TX
/
2014 Killeen
Last updated July 31 2019 at 6:49 AM

2014 Killeen

2014 Killeen · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

2014 Killeen, Travis Ranch, TX 75126

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2014 Killeen have any available units?
2014 Killeen doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Travis Ranch, TX.
What amenities does 2014 Killeen have?
Some of 2014 Killeen's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2014 Killeen currently offering any rent specials?
2014 Killeen is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2014 Killeen pet-friendly?
No, 2014 Killeen is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Travis Ranch.
Does 2014 Killeen offer parking?
Yes, 2014 Killeen offers parking.
Does 2014 Killeen have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2014 Killeen does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2014 Killeen have a pool?
No, 2014 Killeen does not have a pool.
Does 2014 Killeen have accessible units?
No, 2014 Killeen does not have accessible units.
Does 2014 Killeen have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2014 Killeen has units with dishwashers.
Does 2014 Killeen have units with air conditioning?
No, 2014 Killeen does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXForney, TXRockwall, TXRowlett, TXBalch Springs, TXTerrell, TXFate, TX
Sachse, TXWylie, TXRoyse City, TXPrinceton, TXFairview, TXAddison, TXFarmers Branch, TXEnnis, TXDeSoto, TXGreenville, TXWaxahachie, TXDuncanville, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District