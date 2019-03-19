All apartments in Travis Ranch
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2013 Diamondback

2013 Diamondback Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2013 Diamondback Drive, Travis Ranch, TX 75126

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2013 Diamondback have any available units?
2013 Diamondback doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Travis Ranch, TX.
What amenities does 2013 Diamondback have?
Some of 2013 Diamondback's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2013 Diamondback currently offering any rent specials?
2013 Diamondback is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2013 Diamondback pet-friendly?
No, 2013 Diamondback is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Travis Ranch.
Does 2013 Diamondback offer parking?
Yes, 2013 Diamondback offers parking.
Does 2013 Diamondback have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2013 Diamondback does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2013 Diamondback have a pool?
No, 2013 Diamondback does not have a pool.
Does 2013 Diamondback have accessible units?
No, 2013 Diamondback does not have accessible units.
Does 2013 Diamondback have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2013 Diamondback has units with dishwashers.
Does 2013 Diamondback have units with air conditioning?
No, 2013 Diamondback does not have units with air conditioning.

