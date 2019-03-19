Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Travis Ranch
Find more places like 2013 Diamondback.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Travis Ranch, TX
/
2013 Diamondback
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2013 Diamondback
2013 Diamondback
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2013 Diamondback, Travis Ranch, TX 75126
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2013 Diamondback have any available units?
2013 Diamondback doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Travis Ranch, TX
.
What amenities does 2013 Diamondback have?
Some of 2013 Diamondback's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2013 Diamondback currently offering any rent specials?
2013 Diamondback is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2013 Diamondback pet-friendly?
No, 2013 Diamondback is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Travis Ranch
.
Does 2013 Diamondback offer parking?
Yes, 2013 Diamondback offers parking.
Does 2013 Diamondback have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2013 Diamondback does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2013 Diamondback have a pool?
No, 2013 Diamondback does not have a pool.
Does 2013 Diamondback have accessible units?
No, 2013 Diamondback does not have accessible units.
Does 2013 Diamondback have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2013 Diamondback has units with dishwashers.
Does 2013 Diamondback have units with air conditioning?
No, 2013 Diamondback does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Mesquite, TX
Euless, TX
Bedford, TX
Grapevine, TX
Allen, TX
Forney, TX
Rockwall, TX
Rowlett, TX
Balch Springs, TX
Terrell, TX
Fate, TX
Sachse, TX
Wylie, TX
Royse City, TX
Princeton, TX
Fairview, TX
Addison, TX
Farmers Branch, TX
Ennis, TX
DeSoto, TX
Greenville, TX
Waxahachie, TX
Duncanville, TX
Apartments Near Colleges
Amberton University
El Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District