Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2011 Childress Drive

2011 Childress · No Longer Available
Location

2011 Childress, Travis Ranch, TX 75126

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
Beautiful home in Rockwall ISD waiting just for you! This floorplan offers room for everyone with 5 beds, 3 baths, and over 2300 sq. ft. of living space. A lovely eat-in kitchen opens to living room and offers granite counters, electric range, walk-in pantry and tile backsplash. The formal dining room is spacious and could be used as a study. A TX sized private master suite offers a large vanity, shower and spacious closet. 4 bedrooms & 2 baths up. The backyard is fenced for extra privacy with enough room for a pool, garden or outdoor kitchen & living area. HOA amenities including pool, skate park & playground are close by. Don't wait to make this home yours!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2011 Childress Drive have any available units?
2011 Childress Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Travis Ranch, TX.
What amenities does 2011 Childress Drive have?
Some of 2011 Childress Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2011 Childress Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2011 Childress Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2011 Childress Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2011 Childress Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Travis Ranch.
Does 2011 Childress Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2011 Childress Drive offers parking.
Does 2011 Childress Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2011 Childress Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2011 Childress Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2011 Childress Drive has a pool.
Does 2011 Childress Drive have accessible units?
No, 2011 Childress Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2011 Childress Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2011 Childress Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2011 Childress Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2011 Childress Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

