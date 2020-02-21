All apartments in Travis Ranch
2007 Crosby Dr

2007 Crosby Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2007 Crosby Drive, Travis Ranch, TX 75126

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
granite counters
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great 3 bedroom home in Forney! - This home offers over 1700 sqft of living space. 2 living room areas with open kitchen and granite countertops. Tenant occupied until 1-31. Call to view today!

(RLNE5459658)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

