Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Travis Ranch
Find more places like 2007 Crosby Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Travis Ranch, TX
/
2007 Crosby Dr
Last updated February 21 2020 at 11:11 AM
1 of 20
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2007 Crosby Dr
2007 Crosby Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2007 Crosby Drive, Travis Ranch, TX 75126
Amenities
granite counters
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
granite counters
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great 3 bedroom home in Forney! - This home offers over 1700 sqft of living space. 2 living room areas with open kitchen and granite countertops. Tenant occupied until 1-31. Call to view today!
(RLNE5459658)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2007 Crosby Dr have any available units?
2007 Crosby Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Travis Ranch, TX
.
Is 2007 Crosby Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2007 Crosby Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2007 Crosby Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2007 Crosby Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2007 Crosby Dr offer parking?
No, 2007 Crosby Dr does not offer parking.
Does 2007 Crosby Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2007 Crosby Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2007 Crosby Dr have a pool?
No, 2007 Crosby Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2007 Crosby Dr have accessible units?
No, 2007 Crosby Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2007 Crosby Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2007 Crosby Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2007 Crosby Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 2007 Crosby Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Mesquite, TX
Euless, TX
Bedford, TX
Grapevine, TX
Allen, TX
Forney, TX
Rockwall, TX
Rowlett, TX
Balch Springs, TX
Terrell, TX
Fate, TX
Sachse, TX
Wylie, TX
Royse City, TX
Princeton, TX
Fairview, TX
Addison, TX
Farmers Branch, TX
Ennis, TX
DeSoto, TX
Greenville, TX
Waxahachie, TX
Duncanville, TX
Apartments Near Colleges
Amberton University
El Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District