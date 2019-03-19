All apartments in Travis Ranch
2004 Zavala Drive

2004 Zavala · No Longer Available
Location

2004 Zavala, Travis Ranch, TX 75126

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome home! This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom is waiting for you! Great layout. Clean home and nice neighborhood.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2004 Zavala Drive have any available units?
2004 Zavala Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Travis Ranch, TX.
Is 2004 Zavala Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2004 Zavala Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2004 Zavala Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2004 Zavala Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Travis Ranch.
Does 2004 Zavala Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2004 Zavala Drive offers parking.
Does 2004 Zavala Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2004 Zavala Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2004 Zavala Drive have a pool?
No, 2004 Zavala Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2004 Zavala Drive have accessible units?
No, 2004 Zavala Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2004 Zavala Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2004 Zavala Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2004 Zavala Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2004 Zavala Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

