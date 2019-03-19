Lovely, open floor plan in Travis Ranch. Kitchen boasts granite counter tops, tile back splash and appliances. Master suite includes large bathroom and walk in closet. Bonus room could be used as an office or 4th bedroom.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2002 Sage Brush Drive have any available units?
2002 Sage Brush Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Travis Ranch, TX.
What amenities does 2002 Sage Brush Drive have?
Some of 2002 Sage Brush Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2002 Sage Brush Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2002 Sage Brush Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.