Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2000 Uvalde Drive

2000 Uvalde Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2000 Uvalde Drive, Travis Ranch, TX 75126

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4/2.5/2 with LOFT
Just seconds from the elementary school and AWESOME pool and entertainment pavilion!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2000 Uvalde Drive have any available units?
2000 Uvalde Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Travis Ranch, TX.
Is 2000 Uvalde Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2000 Uvalde Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2000 Uvalde Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2000 Uvalde Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2000 Uvalde Drive offer parking?
No, 2000 Uvalde Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2000 Uvalde Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2000 Uvalde Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2000 Uvalde Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2000 Uvalde Drive has a pool.
Does 2000 Uvalde Drive have accessible units?
No, 2000 Uvalde Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2000 Uvalde Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2000 Uvalde Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2000 Uvalde Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2000 Uvalde Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

