Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 Bath home in Travis Ranch across from Lewis Elementary. This home has a room that can be used as Formal Living, Dining or Study. 2 Covered porches with brick pavers on rear. Open floor plan.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1310 Luckenbach Drive have any available units?
1310 Luckenbach Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Travis Ranch, TX.
What amenities does 1310 Luckenbach Drive have?
Some of 1310 Luckenbach Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1310 Luckenbach Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1310 Luckenbach Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.