Travis Ranch, TX
1304 Luckenbach Drive
Last updated May 28 2019 at 10:24 PM

1304 Luckenbach Drive

1304 Luckenbach Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1304 Luckenbach Drive, Travis Ranch, TX 75126

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
microwave
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 Bath home in Travis Ranch across from Lewis Elementary. This home has a room that can be used as Formal Living, Dining or Study. 2 Covered porches with brick pavers on rear. Open floor plan.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1304 Luckenbach Drive have any available units?
1304 Luckenbach Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Travis Ranch, TX.
What amenities does 1304 Luckenbach Drive have?
Some of 1304 Luckenbach Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1304 Luckenbach Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1304 Luckenbach Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1304 Luckenbach Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1304 Luckenbach Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Travis Ranch.
Does 1304 Luckenbach Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1304 Luckenbach Drive offers parking.
Does 1304 Luckenbach Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1304 Luckenbach Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1304 Luckenbach Drive have a pool?
No, 1304 Luckenbach Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1304 Luckenbach Drive have accessible units?
No, 1304 Luckenbach Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1304 Luckenbach Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1304 Luckenbach Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1304 Luckenbach Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1304 Luckenbach Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

