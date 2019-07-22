All apartments in Travis Ranch
Last updated July 22 2019 at 11:12 PM

1221 Erika

1221 Erika Ln · No Longer Available
Location

1221 Erika Ln, Travis Ranch, TX 75126

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
1 year old 3 bed,2 bath,2 car garage single story Megatel home(2018) in Travis ranch sub division.House has Covered patio,Ceilings fans,Granite kitchen counter tops,Nice back yard,spacious kitchen.Must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1221 Erika have any available units?
1221 Erika doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Travis Ranch, TX.
What amenities does 1221 Erika have?
Some of 1221 Erika's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1221 Erika currently offering any rent specials?
1221 Erika is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1221 Erika pet-friendly?
No, 1221 Erika is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Travis Ranch.
Does 1221 Erika offer parking?
Yes, 1221 Erika offers parking.
Does 1221 Erika have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1221 Erika does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1221 Erika have a pool?
No, 1221 Erika does not have a pool.
Does 1221 Erika have accessible units?
No, 1221 Erika does not have accessible units.
Does 1221 Erika have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1221 Erika has units with dishwashers.
Does 1221 Erika have units with air conditioning?
No, 1221 Erika does not have units with air conditioning.

