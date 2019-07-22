1221 Erika

1 year old 3 bed,2 bath,2 car garage single story Megatel home(2018) in Travis ranch sub division.House has Covered patio,Ceilings fans,Granite kitchen counter tops,Nice back yard,spacious kitchen.Must see!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
