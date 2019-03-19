All apartments in Travis Ranch
Find more places like 1117 Mule Deer Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Travis Ranch, TX
/
1117 Mule Deer Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1117 Mule Deer Road

1117 Mule Deer Rd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1117 Mule Deer Rd, Travis Ranch, TX 75126

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1117 Mule Deer Road have any available units?
1117 Mule Deer Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Travis Ranch, TX.
What amenities does 1117 Mule Deer Road have?
Some of 1117 Mule Deer Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1117 Mule Deer Road currently offering any rent specials?
1117 Mule Deer Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1117 Mule Deer Road pet-friendly?
No, 1117 Mule Deer Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Travis Ranch.
Does 1117 Mule Deer Road offer parking?
Yes, 1117 Mule Deer Road offers parking.
Does 1117 Mule Deer Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1117 Mule Deer Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1117 Mule Deer Road have a pool?
No, 1117 Mule Deer Road does not have a pool.
Does 1117 Mule Deer Road have accessible units?
No, 1117 Mule Deer Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1117 Mule Deer Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1117 Mule Deer Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 1117 Mule Deer Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1117 Mule Deer Road does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXForney, TXRockwall, TXRowlett, TXBalch Springs, TXTerrell, TXFate, TX
Sachse, TXWylie, TXRoyse City, TXPrinceton, TXFairview, TXAddison, TXFarmers Branch, TXEnnis, TXDeSoto, TXGreenville, TXWaxahachie, TXDuncanville, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District