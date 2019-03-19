All apartments in Travis Ranch
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1014 Rumley Road

1014 Rumley Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1014 Rumley Road, Travis Ranch, TX 75126

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1014 Rumley Road have any available units?
1014 Rumley Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Travis Ranch, TX.
What amenities does 1014 Rumley Road have?
Some of 1014 Rumley Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1014 Rumley Road currently offering any rent specials?
1014 Rumley Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1014 Rumley Road pet-friendly?
No, 1014 Rumley Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Travis Ranch.
Does 1014 Rumley Road offer parking?
Yes, 1014 Rumley Road offers parking.
Does 1014 Rumley Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1014 Rumley Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1014 Rumley Road have a pool?
No, 1014 Rumley Road does not have a pool.
Does 1014 Rumley Road have accessible units?
No, 1014 Rumley Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1014 Rumley Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1014 Rumley Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 1014 Rumley Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1014 Rumley Road does not have units with air conditioning.

