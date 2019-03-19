All apartments in Travis Ranch
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1013 Utopia Lane

1013 Utopia Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1013 Utopia Lane, Travis Ranch, TX 75126

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1013 Utopia Lane have any available units?
1013 Utopia Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Travis Ranch, TX.
What amenities does 1013 Utopia Lane have?
Some of 1013 Utopia Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1013 Utopia Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1013 Utopia Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1013 Utopia Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1013 Utopia Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Travis Ranch.
Does 1013 Utopia Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1013 Utopia Lane offers parking.
Does 1013 Utopia Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1013 Utopia Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1013 Utopia Lane have a pool?
No, 1013 Utopia Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1013 Utopia Lane have accessible units?
No, 1013 Utopia Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1013 Utopia Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1013 Utopia Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 1013 Utopia Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1013 Utopia Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

