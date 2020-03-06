All apartments in Travis Ranch
Find more places like 1011 Nueces Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Travis Ranch, TX
/
1011 Nueces Court
Last updated March 6 2020 at 3:54 AM

1011 Nueces Court

1011 Nueces Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1011 Nueces Court, Travis Ranch, TX 75126

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $50 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1011 Nueces Court have any available units?
1011 Nueces Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Travis Ranch, TX.
What amenities does 1011 Nueces Court have?
Some of 1011 Nueces Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1011 Nueces Court currently offering any rent specials?
1011 Nueces Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1011 Nueces Court pet-friendly?
No, 1011 Nueces Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Travis Ranch.
Does 1011 Nueces Court offer parking?
Yes, 1011 Nueces Court offers parking.
Does 1011 Nueces Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1011 Nueces Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1011 Nueces Court have a pool?
No, 1011 Nueces Court does not have a pool.
Does 1011 Nueces Court have accessible units?
No, 1011 Nueces Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1011 Nueces Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1011 Nueces Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 1011 Nueces Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 1011 Nueces Court does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXForney, TXRockwall, TXRowlett, TXBalch Springs, TXTerrell, TXFate, TX
Sachse, TXWylie, TXRoyse City, TXPrinceton, TXFairview, TXAddison, TXFarmers Branch, TXEnnis, TXDeSoto, TXGreenville, TXWaxahachie, TXDuncanville, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District