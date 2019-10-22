All apartments in Travis Ranch
Last updated October 22 2019 at 6:49 AM

1010 Bend Street

1010 Bend Ct · No Longer Available
Location

1010 Bend Ct, Travis Ranch, TX 75126

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Lovely single-story 4-bed, 2-bath home with a 2 car garage in Travis Ranch Forney for rent! Open floor plan. The kitchen features granite counters and upgraded cabinets. Move in ready and do not miss this one!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1010 Bend Street have any available units?
1010 Bend Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Travis Ranch, TX.
What amenities does 1010 Bend Street have?
Some of 1010 Bend Street's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1010 Bend Street currently offering any rent specials?
1010 Bend Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1010 Bend Street pet-friendly?
No, 1010 Bend Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Travis Ranch.
Does 1010 Bend Street offer parking?
Yes, 1010 Bend Street offers parking.
Does 1010 Bend Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1010 Bend Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1010 Bend Street have a pool?
No, 1010 Bend Street does not have a pool.
Does 1010 Bend Street have accessible units?
No, 1010 Bend Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1010 Bend Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1010 Bend Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1010 Bend Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1010 Bend Street does not have units with air conditioning.

