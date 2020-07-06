All apartments in Travis Ranch
Last updated July 6 2020 at 5:07 PM

1009 Kimbro Drive

1009 Kimbro Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1009 Kimbro Drive, Travis Ranch, TX 75126

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This lovely home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1009 Kimbro Drive have any available units?
1009 Kimbro Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Travis Ranch, TX.
What amenities does 1009 Kimbro Drive have?
Some of 1009 Kimbro Drive's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1009 Kimbro Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1009 Kimbro Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1009 Kimbro Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1009 Kimbro Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1009 Kimbro Drive offer parking?
No, 1009 Kimbro Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1009 Kimbro Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1009 Kimbro Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1009 Kimbro Drive have a pool?
No, 1009 Kimbro Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1009 Kimbro Drive have accessible units?
No, 1009 Kimbro Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1009 Kimbro Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1009 Kimbro Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1009 Kimbro Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1009 Kimbro Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

