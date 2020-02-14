All apartments in Travis Ranch
1009 Fredonia Drive
Last updated February 14 2020 at 6:00 AM

1009 Fredonia Drive

1009 Fredonia Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1009 Fredonia Drive, Travis Ranch, TX 75126

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $50 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1009 Fredonia Drive have any available units?
1009 Fredonia Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Travis Ranch, TX.
What amenities does 1009 Fredonia Drive have?
Some of 1009 Fredonia Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1009 Fredonia Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1009 Fredonia Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1009 Fredonia Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1009 Fredonia Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Travis Ranch.
Does 1009 Fredonia Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1009 Fredonia Drive offers parking.
Does 1009 Fredonia Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1009 Fredonia Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1009 Fredonia Drive have a pool?
No, 1009 Fredonia Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1009 Fredonia Drive have accessible units?
No, 1009 Fredonia Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1009 Fredonia Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1009 Fredonia Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1009 Fredonia Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1009 Fredonia Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

