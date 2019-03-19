Rent Calculator
Home
/
Travis Ranch, TX
/
1008 Concan Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1008 Concan Drive
1008 Concan Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1008 Concan Drive, Travis Ranch, TX 75126
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great Home in Travis Ranch , master downstairs, 3 bedrooms and game-room upstairs, fireplace and large backyard. vacant, and ready to go. Fresh paint.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1008 Concan Drive have any available units?
1008 Concan Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Travis Ranch, TX
.
What amenities does 1008 Concan Drive have?
Some of 1008 Concan Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1008 Concan Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1008 Concan Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1008 Concan Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1008 Concan Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Travis Ranch
.
Does 1008 Concan Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1008 Concan Drive offers parking.
Does 1008 Concan Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1008 Concan Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1008 Concan Drive have a pool?
No, 1008 Concan Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1008 Concan Drive have accessible units?
No, 1008 Concan Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1008 Concan Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1008 Concan Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1008 Concan Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1008 Concan Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
