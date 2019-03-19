All apartments in Travis Ranch
Find more places like 1008 Concan Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Travis Ranch, TX
/
1008 Concan Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1008 Concan Drive

1008 Concan Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1008 Concan Drive, Travis Ranch, TX 75126

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great Home in Travis Ranch , master downstairs, 3 bedrooms and game-room upstairs, fireplace and large backyard. vacant, and ready to go. Fresh paint.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1008 Concan Drive have any available units?
1008 Concan Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Travis Ranch, TX.
What amenities does 1008 Concan Drive have?
Some of 1008 Concan Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1008 Concan Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1008 Concan Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1008 Concan Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1008 Concan Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Travis Ranch.
Does 1008 Concan Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1008 Concan Drive offers parking.
Does 1008 Concan Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1008 Concan Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1008 Concan Drive have a pool?
No, 1008 Concan Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1008 Concan Drive have accessible units?
No, 1008 Concan Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1008 Concan Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1008 Concan Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1008 Concan Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1008 Concan Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXForney, TXRockwall, TXRowlett, TXBalch Springs, TXTerrell, TXFate, TX
Sachse, TXWylie, TXRoyse City, TXPrinceton, TXFairview, TXAddison, TXFarmers Branch, TXEnnis, TXDeSoto, TXGreenville, TXWaxahachie, TXDuncanville, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District