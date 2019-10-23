All apartments in Travis Ranch
Find more places like 1002 Trickham Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Travis Ranch, TX
/
1002 Trickham Drive
Last updated October 23 2019 at 9:33 PM

1002 Trickham Drive

1002 Trickham Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1002 Trickham Drive, Travis Ranch, TX 75126

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Adorable 4 beds, 3 bath, 2991 sq fot home in Forney, TX! Open and spacious floor plan. Gorgeous island kitchen with lots of cabinets and plenty of counter space. Open and airy living room with soaring ceilings. Master suite features luxurious tub and separate shower. Wonderfual backyard. Be sure to schedule your showing today!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply. The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management. **ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1002 Trickham Drive have any available units?
1002 Trickham Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Travis Ranch, TX.
Is 1002 Trickham Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1002 Trickham Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1002 Trickham Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1002 Trickham Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1002 Trickham Drive offer parking?
No, 1002 Trickham Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1002 Trickham Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1002 Trickham Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1002 Trickham Drive have a pool?
No, 1002 Trickham Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1002 Trickham Drive have accessible units?
No, 1002 Trickham Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1002 Trickham Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1002 Trickham Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1002 Trickham Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1002 Trickham Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXForney, TXRockwall, TXRowlett, TXBalch Springs, TXTerrell, TXFate, TX
Sachse, TXWylie, TXRoyse City, TXPrinceton, TXFairview, TXAddison, TXFarmers Branch, TXEnnis, TXDeSoto, TXGreenville, TXWaxahachie, TXDuncanville, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District