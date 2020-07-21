Rent Calculator
Home
/
Travis County, TX
/
9936 Ledgestone Terrace
Last updated February 25 2020 at 2:45 PM
1 of 29
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
9936 Ledgestone Terrace
9936 Ledgestone Terrace
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
9936 Ledgestone Terrace, Travis County, TX 78737
Amenities
patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9936 Ledgestone Terrace have any available units?
9936 Ledgestone Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Travis County, TX
.
Is 9936 Ledgestone Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
9936 Ledgestone Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9936 Ledgestone Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 9936 Ledgestone Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Travis County
.
Does 9936 Ledgestone Terrace offer parking?
No, 9936 Ledgestone Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 9936 Ledgestone Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9936 Ledgestone Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9936 Ledgestone Terrace have a pool?
No, 9936 Ledgestone Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 9936 Ledgestone Terrace have accessible units?
No, 9936 Ledgestone Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 9936 Ledgestone Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 9936 Ledgestone Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9936 Ledgestone Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 9936 Ledgestone Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.
