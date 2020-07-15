All apartments in Travis County
Last updated June 29 2020 at 3:03 PM

8515 S IH 35

8515 S Interstate · (512) 518-4266
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

8515 S Interstate, Travis County, TX 78744

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dogs allowed
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
car wash area
clubhouse
dog park
pool
bbq/grill
Live close to the ever-growing Southpark Meadows shopping center where all the shopping, dining and entertainment you could ever want is close at hand! IH-35 is easily accessible offering an easy commute downtown or to the University of Texas. Life is easy and breezy in this resort-style community, overflowing with amenities, top-notch service and exquisite interiors. Relax in your spacious apartment home featuring nine foot ceilings, a full-size washer and dryer, granite-style counters, garden-soaking tubs and large walk-in closets. Community amenities include a resort-style pool, dog park, disk-golf course, car wash center and an outdoor entertainment lounge with BBQ grills. * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8515 S IH 35 have any available units?
8515 S IH 35 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Travis County, TX.
What amenities does 8515 S IH 35 have?
Some of 8515 S IH 35's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8515 S IH 35 currently offering any rent specials?
8515 S IH 35 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8515 S IH 35 pet-friendly?
Yes, 8515 S IH 35 is pet friendly.
Does 8515 S IH 35 offer parking?
No, 8515 S IH 35 does not offer parking.
Does 8515 S IH 35 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8515 S IH 35 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8515 S IH 35 have a pool?
Yes, 8515 S IH 35 has a pool.
Does 8515 S IH 35 have accessible units?
No, 8515 S IH 35 does not have accessible units.
Does 8515 S IH 35 have units with dishwashers?
No, 8515 S IH 35 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8515 S IH 35 have units with air conditioning?
No, 8515 S IH 35 does not have units with air conditioning.
