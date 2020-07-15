8515 S IH 35

Amenities
Live close to the ever-growing Southpark Meadows shopping center where all the shopping, dining and entertainment you could ever want is close at hand! IH-35 is easily accessible offering an easy commute downtown or to the University of Texas. Life is easy and breezy in this resort-style community, overflowing with amenities, top-notch service and exquisite interiors. Relax in your spacious apartment home featuring nine foot ceilings, a full-size washer and dryer, granite-style counters, garden-soaking tubs and large walk-in closets. Community amenities include a resort-style pool, dog park, disk-golf course, car wash center and an outdoor entertainment lounge with BBQ grills. * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.