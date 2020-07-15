All apartments in Travis County
8304 Bluff Spings Rd 245654
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:55 AM

8304 Bluff Spings Rd 245654

8304 Bluff Springs Road · (512) 784-5481
Location

8304 Bluff Springs Road, Travis County, TX 78744

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 245654 · Avail. now

$1,158

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 666 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
coffee bar
dog park
gym
pool
hot tub
yoga
NEW 2018 | Luxury 1Bd | W/D Incld | PetSpa | Yard* - Property Id: 159072

Community Features:
Fenced dog park, Dog wash station, WELLBEATS virtual fitness classes, Yoga and spin studio, Outdoor seating with lounge & TV, Social lounge with open work stations, entertainment, and coffee bar, Mail Station with 24-hour Parcel Locker Access, Outdoor pool. Direct trail access coming soon!

Apartment Features:
Sealed concrete flooring*, Designer cabinet and granite color schemes, Stainless steel appliances, Stand up showers*, Garden tubs*, Oversized patios*, Backyard space*, Dwelo In-Unit Technology Package, Smart thermostats, Kwikset smart locks on front doors, Z-Wave smart lighting.

Call/Text 512-784-5481
FB: @DonRentsIt
Don Cummings, Real Estate Agent
Spirit Real Estate Group

*Availability of apartments, prices, special offers and specifications are subject to change without notice. Square footage listed for the floor plans are approximations and are subject to change depending on where each floor plan is located. Please call for details and confirmation.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/159072
Property Id 159072

(RLNE5375121)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

