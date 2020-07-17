Rent Calculator
803 Cardenas Lane
Last updated July 15 2020 at 4:31 PM
803 Cardenas Lane
803 Cardenas Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
803 Cardenas Lane, Travis County, TX 78652
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 803 Cardenas Lane have any available units?
803 Cardenas Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Travis County, TX
.
Is 803 Cardenas Lane currently offering any rent specials?
803 Cardenas Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 803 Cardenas Lane pet-friendly?
No, 803 Cardenas Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Travis County
.
Does 803 Cardenas Lane offer parking?
No, 803 Cardenas Lane does not offer parking.
Does 803 Cardenas Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 803 Cardenas Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 803 Cardenas Lane have a pool?
No, 803 Cardenas Lane does not have a pool.
Does 803 Cardenas Lane have accessible units?
No, 803 Cardenas Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 803 Cardenas Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 803 Cardenas Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 803 Cardenas Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 803 Cardenas Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
