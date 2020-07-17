All apartments in Travis County
803 Cardenas Lane
Last updated July 15 2020 at 4:31 PM

803 Cardenas Lane

803 Cardenas Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

803 Cardenas Lane, Travis County, TX 78652

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 803 Cardenas Lane have any available units?
803 Cardenas Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Travis County, TX.
Is 803 Cardenas Lane currently offering any rent specials?
803 Cardenas Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 803 Cardenas Lane pet-friendly?
No, 803 Cardenas Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Travis County.
Does 803 Cardenas Lane offer parking?
No, 803 Cardenas Lane does not offer parking.
Does 803 Cardenas Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 803 Cardenas Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 803 Cardenas Lane have a pool?
No, 803 Cardenas Lane does not have a pool.
Does 803 Cardenas Lane have accessible units?
No, 803 Cardenas Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 803 Cardenas Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 803 Cardenas Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 803 Cardenas Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 803 Cardenas Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
