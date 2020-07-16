All apartments in Travis County
Last updated June 29 2020 at 3:02 PM

8001 S IH35

8001 S Interstate 35 · (512) 298-0229
Location

8001 S Interstate 35, Travis County, TX 78744

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,435

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1064 sqft

Amenities

dogs allowed
recently renovated
gym
pool
dog park
trash valet
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
gym
game room
pool
bbq/grill
trash valet
Experience beautiful scenery, convenient services and top-notch community features making this South Austin apartment community stand above the rest. Among the many luxuries you can expect from here include 4 miles of hiking and jogging trails, two dog parks, a tiered pool with multiple grilling stations, a large clubhouse, a separate game room, fitness center, valet trash and so much more! * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8001 S IH35 have any available units?
8001 S IH35 has a unit available for $1,435 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8001 S IH35 have?
Some of 8001 S IH35's amenities include dogs allowed, recently renovated, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8001 S IH35 currently offering any rent specials?
8001 S IH35 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8001 S IH35 pet-friendly?
Yes, 8001 S IH35 is pet friendly.
Does 8001 S IH35 offer parking?
No, 8001 S IH35 does not offer parking.
Does 8001 S IH35 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8001 S IH35 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8001 S IH35 have a pool?
Yes, 8001 S IH35 has a pool.
Does 8001 S IH35 have accessible units?
No, 8001 S IH35 does not have accessible units.
Does 8001 S IH35 have units with dishwashers?
No, 8001 S IH35 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8001 S IH35 have units with air conditioning?
No, 8001 S IH35 does not have units with air conditioning.
