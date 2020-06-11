7624 TECOMA CIRCLE

Amenities

Looking for the perfect blend between a tranquil and city lifestyle? Look right here. Enjoy beautiful Hill Country views and the Austin skyline views. Enjoy a morning walk on the Barton Creek greenbelt or a cup of coffee on your spacious balcony. The interiors here are simply stunning and feature high ceilings, hickory hardwood floors, enhanced sound insulation features, fenced yards (select units), LED lighting, a full-size washer and dryer, solar shades, quartz countertops, walk-in closets and beautiful bathrooms. Community amenities include: Bark Park Bicycle Racks Dog Wash Station Gated Access Poolside Cabanas With Charging Stations Resident Poolside Lounge Resort Style Swimming Pool With Lap Lanes State-of-the-Art Athletic Center Wi-fi Access in Common Areas * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.