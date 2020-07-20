Rent Calculator
Home
/
Travis County, TX
/
601 Grey Fox TRL
Last updated July 3 2020 at 2:16 PM
1 of 19
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
601 Grey Fox TRL
601 Grey Fox Trail
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
601 Grey Fox Trail, Travis County, TX 78746
Amenities
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
walk in closets
Property Amenities
This is a nice one story, 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 dining, vaulted ceiling, master with double walk in closets. , Fresh paint. Huge trees, great storage, excellent condition, close to Eanes School.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 601 Grey Fox TRL have any available units?
601 Grey Fox TRL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Travis County, TX
.
Is 601 Grey Fox TRL currently offering any rent specials?
601 Grey Fox TRL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 601 Grey Fox TRL pet-friendly?
No, 601 Grey Fox TRL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Travis County
.
Does 601 Grey Fox TRL offer parking?
No, 601 Grey Fox TRL does not offer parking.
Does 601 Grey Fox TRL have units with washers and dryers?
No, 601 Grey Fox TRL does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 601 Grey Fox TRL have a pool?
No, 601 Grey Fox TRL does not have a pool.
Does 601 Grey Fox TRL have accessible units?
No, 601 Grey Fox TRL does not have accessible units.
Does 601 Grey Fox TRL have units with dishwashers?
No, 601 Grey Fox TRL does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 601 Grey Fox TRL have units with air conditioning?
No, 601 Grey Fox TRL does not have units with air conditioning.
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
