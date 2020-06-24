Amenities
3708 Bratton Heights Drive Available 07/24/20 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in Bratton Hill Subdivision - Austin - Nice house in established neighborhood. Large, open formal Living/Dining area with high vaulted ceiling. Cozy family room with fireplace. Spacious kitchen with all appliances, central isle, tiled back splash & reach in pantry. Master suite upstairs. Master bath with jetted tub,sep shower,dbl vanity & large walk-in closet. 3rd living area by Master perfect for kids or media area. Privacy fenced in backyard with patio. Close to neighborhood pool.
(RLNE4095878)