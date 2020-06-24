All apartments in Travis County
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

3708 Bratton Heights Drive

3708 Bratton Heights Drive · (512) 257-9836
Location

3708 Bratton Heights Drive, Travis County, TX 78728

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3708 Bratton Heights Drive · Avail. Jul 24

$1,795

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2114 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
3708 Bratton Heights Drive Available 07/24/20 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in Bratton Hill Subdivision - Austin - Nice house in established neighborhood. Large, open formal Living/Dining area with high vaulted ceiling. Cozy family room with fireplace. Spacious kitchen with all appliances, central isle, tiled back splash & reach in pantry. Master suite upstairs. Master bath with jetted tub,sep shower,dbl vanity & large walk-in closet. 3rd living area by Master perfect for kids or media area. Privacy fenced in backyard with patio. Close to neighborhood pool.

(RLNE4095878)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3708 Bratton Heights Drive have any available units?
3708 Bratton Heights Drive has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3708 Bratton Heights Drive have?
Some of 3708 Bratton Heights Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3708 Bratton Heights Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3708 Bratton Heights Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3708 Bratton Heights Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3708 Bratton Heights Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3708 Bratton Heights Drive offer parking?
No, 3708 Bratton Heights Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3708 Bratton Heights Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3708 Bratton Heights Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3708 Bratton Heights Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3708 Bratton Heights Drive has a pool.
Does 3708 Bratton Heights Drive have accessible units?
No, 3708 Bratton Heights Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3708 Bratton Heights Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3708 Bratton Heights Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3708 Bratton Heights Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3708 Bratton Heights Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
