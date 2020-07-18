All apartments in Travis County
3409 Ruby Red DR
Last updated July 4 2020 at 4:19 PM

3409 Ruby Red DR

3409 Ruby Red Drive · (512) 415-9023
Location

3409 Ruby Red Drive, Travis County, TX 78728

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,975

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1608 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
Available 8/1/20.Bright, neutral & modern interior.Open live/dine w/corner fireplace.Covered patio in fenced back yard.Convenient to Domain, shopping, restaurants, Mopac and IH35.Nearby parks, pond, walking trails, community/fitness center/sports court. Tenants care for yards, $250 non-refundable pet deposit per pet/max of 2.Tenants must review attached Amendment to residential lease w/their agent before submitting app.This doc must be signed by tenant/submitted w/app.Tenants subject to HOA rules.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3409 Ruby Red DR have any available units?
3409 Ruby Red DR has a unit available for $1,975 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3409 Ruby Red DR have?
Some of 3409 Ruby Red DR's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3409 Ruby Red DR currently offering any rent specials?
3409 Ruby Red DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3409 Ruby Red DR pet-friendly?
Yes, 3409 Ruby Red DR is pet friendly.
Does 3409 Ruby Red DR offer parking?
No, 3409 Ruby Red DR does not offer parking.
Does 3409 Ruby Red DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3409 Ruby Red DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3409 Ruby Red DR have a pool?
No, 3409 Ruby Red DR does not have a pool.
Does 3409 Ruby Red DR have accessible units?
No, 3409 Ruby Red DR does not have accessible units.
Does 3409 Ruby Red DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3409 Ruby Red DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 3409 Ruby Red DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 3409 Ruby Red DR does not have units with air conditioning.
