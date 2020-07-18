3409 Ruby Red DR

Amenities
Available 8/1/20.Bright, neutral & modern interior.Open live/dine w/corner fireplace.Covered patio in fenced back yard.Convenient to Domain, shopping, restaurants, Mopac and IH35.Nearby parks, pond, walking trails, community/fitness center/sports court. Tenants care for yards, $250 non-refundable pet deposit per pet/max of 2.Tenants must review attached Amendment to residential lease w/their agent before submitting app.This doc must be signed by tenant/submitted w/app.Tenants subject to HOA rules.