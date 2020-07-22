Rent Calculator
Home
/
Travis County, TX
/
3221 Tehama CT
Last updated January 29 2020 at 11:21 PM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3221 Tehama CT
3221 Tehama Court
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3221 Tehama Court, Travis County, TX 78738
Amenities
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Gorgeous home available for lease in Lake Pointe. Short walk to Lake Pointe Elementary, community pool and parks. Owner will pay for gardening/landscape maintenance.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Street.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3221 Tehama CT have any available units?
3221 Tehama CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Travis County, TX
.
Is 3221 Tehama CT currently offering any rent specials?
3221 Tehama CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3221 Tehama CT pet-friendly?
No, 3221 Tehama CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Travis County
.
Does 3221 Tehama CT offer parking?
Yes, 3221 Tehama CT offers parking.
Does 3221 Tehama CT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3221 Tehama CT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3221 Tehama CT have a pool?
Yes, 3221 Tehama CT has a pool.
Does 3221 Tehama CT have accessible units?
No, 3221 Tehama CT does not have accessible units.
Does 3221 Tehama CT have units with dishwashers?
No, 3221 Tehama CT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3221 Tehama CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 3221 Tehama CT does not have units with air conditioning.
