All apartments in Travis County
Find more places like 3221 Tehama CT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Travis County, TX
/
3221 Tehama CT
Last updated January 29 2020 at 11:21 PM

3221 Tehama CT

3221 Tehama Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

3221 Tehama Court, Travis County, TX 78738

Amenities

parking
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Gorgeous home available for lease in Lake Pointe. Short walk to Lake Pointe Elementary, community pool and parks. Owner will pay for gardening/landscape maintenance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3221 Tehama CT have any available units?
3221 Tehama CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Travis County, TX.
Is 3221 Tehama CT currently offering any rent specials?
3221 Tehama CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3221 Tehama CT pet-friendly?
No, 3221 Tehama CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Travis County.
Does 3221 Tehama CT offer parking?
Yes, 3221 Tehama CT offers parking.
Does 3221 Tehama CT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3221 Tehama CT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3221 Tehama CT have a pool?
Yes, 3221 Tehama CT has a pool.
Does 3221 Tehama CT have accessible units?
No, 3221 Tehama CT does not have accessible units.
Does 3221 Tehama CT have units with dishwashers?
No, 3221 Tehama CT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3221 Tehama CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 3221 Tehama CT does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Great Hills
10610 Morado Cir
Austin, TX 78759
Preserve at Travis Creek
5604 Southwest Parkway
Barton Creek, TX 78735
Montecito
3111 Parker Ln
Austin, TX 78741
The Catherine
214 Barton Springs Rd
Austin, TX 78704
Bell Austin Southwest
3621 W Slaughter Ln
Austin, TX 78749
33 Hundred
3300 Wells Branch Pkwy
Austin, TX 78728
Mosaic at Mueller
4600 Mueller Blvd
Austin, TX 78723
Residences At Saltillo
1211 East 5th Street
Austin, TX 78702

Similar Pages

Williamson County Apartments
Bexar County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXNew Braunfels, TXPflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TXTemple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXSeguin, TXCopperas Cove, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXWells Branch, TXLago Vista, TXLakeway, TXTaylor, TXManor, TXBrushy Creek, TXHutto, TX
Bee Cave, TXBarton Creek, TXBuda, TXHornsby Bend, TXBastrop, TXWimberley, TXCanyon Lake, TXBurnet, TXMarble Falls, TXLockhart, TXHorseshoe Bay, TXKingsland, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Texas CollegeHuston-Tillotson University
Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySaint Edward's University
Texas Lutheran University