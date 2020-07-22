22012 Verbena PKWY

Amenities
Stunning home with INCREDIBLE Hill Country views! This lovely home features 4 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms on the first floor with wood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, kitchen island, upgraded tile backsplash, open floor plan, formal dining room or office area, & tons of storage throughout. Upstairs features a large bonus/media room, bedroom and full bath and HUGE storage closet. Community amenities include hike/bike trails, pools, play ground, WCH Elementary and so much more!