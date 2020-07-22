All apartments in Travis County
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:00 PM

22012 Verbena PKWY

22012 Verbena Pkwy · No Longer Available
Location

22012 Verbena Pkwy, Travis County, TX 78669

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
playground
pool
media room
Stunning home with INCREDIBLE Hill Country views! This lovely home features 4 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms on the first floor with wood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, kitchen island, upgraded tile backsplash, open floor plan, formal dining room or office area, & tons of storage throughout. Upstairs features a large bonus/media room, bedroom and full bath and HUGE storage closet. Community amenities include hike/bike trails, pools, play ground, WCH Elementary and so much more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22012 Verbena PKWY have any available units?
22012 Verbena PKWY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Travis County, TX.
What amenities does 22012 Verbena PKWY have?
Some of 22012 Verbena PKWY's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22012 Verbena PKWY currently offering any rent specials?
22012 Verbena PKWY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22012 Verbena PKWY pet-friendly?
No, 22012 Verbena PKWY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Travis County.
Does 22012 Verbena PKWY offer parking?
No, 22012 Verbena PKWY does not offer parking.
Does 22012 Verbena PKWY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22012 Verbena PKWY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22012 Verbena PKWY have a pool?
Yes, 22012 Verbena PKWY has a pool.
Does 22012 Verbena PKWY have accessible units?
No, 22012 Verbena PKWY does not have accessible units.
Does 22012 Verbena PKWY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22012 Verbena PKWY has units with dishwashers.
Does 22012 Verbena PKWY have units with air conditioning?
No, 22012 Verbena PKWY does not have units with air conditioning.
