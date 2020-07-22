22012 Verbena PKWY

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities playground pool media room

Stunning home with INCREDIBLE Hill Country views! This lovely home features 4 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms on the first floor with wood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, kitchen island, upgraded tile backsplash, open floor plan, formal dining room or office area, & tons of storage throughout. Upstairs features a large bonus/media room, bedroom and full bath and HUGE storage closet. Community amenities include hike/bike trails, pools, play ground, WCH Elementary and so much more!