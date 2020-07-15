21013 Penny Royal Dr

Amenities
Beautiful 2 story home in Blackhawk Estate - Golf Course Community! - Spacious 4 bedroom with a game room, Bright and clean! A lot of natural light*wall of windows*Soaring ceiling in living area*Open floor plan with Master down*Formal dining*Upgraded kitchen with stainless appliances*Granite countertop*Separate shower and tub and double vanity in master bath*Fireplace*Sprinkler systems* A part of Blackhawk Estate HOA*Acclaimed exemplary schools*Nearby shopping*Quick access to toll roads*
(RLNE1853606)