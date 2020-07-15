All apartments in Travis County
Find more places like 21013 Penny Royal Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Travis County, TX
/
21013 Penny Royal Dr
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:17 PM

21013 Penny Royal Dr

21013 Penny Royal Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

21013 Penny Royal Drive, Travis County, TX 78660

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
game room
playground
pool
Beautiful 2 story home in Blackhawk Estate - Golf Course Community! - Spacious 4 bedroom with a game room, Bright and clean! A lot of natural light*wall of windows*Soaring ceiling in living area*Open floor plan with Master down*Formal dining*Upgraded kitchen with stainless appliances*Granite countertop*Separate shower and tub and double vanity in master bath*Fireplace*Sprinkler systems* A part of Blackhawk Estate HOA*Acclaimed exemplary schools*Nearby shopping*Quick access to toll roads*

(RLNE1853606)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21013 Penny Royal Dr have any available units?
21013 Penny Royal Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Travis County, TX.
What amenities does 21013 Penny Royal Dr have?
Some of 21013 Penny Royal Dr's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21013 Penny Royal Dr currently offering any rent specials?
21013 Penny Royal Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21013 Penny Royal Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 21013 Penny Royal Dr is pet friendly.
Does 21013 Penny Royal Dr offer parking?
No, 21013 Penny Royal Dr does not offer parking.
Does 21013 Penny Royal Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21013 Penny Royal Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21013 Penny Royal Dr have a pool?
Yes, 21013 Penny Royal Dr has a pool.
Does 21013 Penny Royal Dr have accessible units?
No, 21013 Penny Royal Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 21013 Penny Royal Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 21013 Penny Royal Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 21013 Penny Royal Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 21013 Penny Royal Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Beverly Austin
901 Red River St
Austin, TX 78701
Pressler
507 Pressler St
Austin, TX 78703
The Retreat
4400 Avenue A
Austin, TX 78751
Colonial Grand at Canyon Pointe
9715 FM 620 N
Austin, TX 78726
The Davis SoCo
3809 S Congress Ave
Austin, TX 78704
Fashion Aire Apartments
1405 North Loop Boulevard
Austin, TX 78756
Short Hills South
8001 Gessner Dr
Austin, TX 78753
Vida
1735 Rutland Dr
Austin, TX 78758

Similar Pages

Williamson County Apartments
Bexar County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXNew Braunfels, TXPflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TXTemple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXSeguin, TXCopperas Cove, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXWells Branch, TXLago Vista, TXLakeway, TXTaylor, TXManor, TXBrushy Creek, TXHutto, TX
Bee Cave, TXBarton Creek, TXBuda, TXHornsby Bend, TXBastrop, TXWimberley, TXCanyon Lake, TXBurnet, TXMarble Falls, TXLockhart, TXHorseshoe Bay, TXKingsland, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Texas CollegeHuston-Tillotson University
Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySaint Edward's University
Texas Lutheran University