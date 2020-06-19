19501 Brue St

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking pool bbq/grill garage

Beautiful 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Home in Avalon in Pflugerville - Beautiful 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Home in Avalon in Pflugerville ~ Open Floorplan with Soaring Ceilings and Lots of Natural Light ~ Spacious Living w/Wood Flooring and Fireplace ~ Large Kitchen w/Center Island & Granite Countertops ~ Separate Study/Formal Dining/Office ~ 2nd Living Area Upstairs ~ Large Master w/Double Vanities, Garden Tub, Separate Shower & Walk-In Closet ~ Generous Secondary Bedrooms ~ Ceiling Fans Throughout ~ Plantation Shutters ~ 2 Car garage w/Opener ~ Water Softener ~ Privacy Fenced Backyard w/Stone Patio, Covered Porch & Built In Grill ~ Close to Shopping, Restaurants, Schools & Easy Access to Toll 130 & 45



