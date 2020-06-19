All apartments in Travis County
Last updated January 29 2020 at 11:13 AM

19501 Brue St

19501 Brue Street · No Longer Available
Location

19501 Brue Street, Travis County, TX 78660

Amenities

Beautiful 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Home in Avalon in Pflugerville - Beautiful 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Home in Avalon in Pflugerville ~ Open Floorplan with Soaring Ceilings and Lots of Natural Light ~ Spacious Living w/Wood Flooring and Fireplace ~ Large Kitchen w/Center Island & Granite Countertops ~ Separate Study/Formal Dining/Office ~ 2nd Living Area Upstairs ~ Large Master w/Double Vanities, Garden Tub, Separate Shower & Walk-In Closet ~ Generous Secondary Bedrooms ~ Ceiling Fans Throughout ~ Plantation Shutters ~ 2 Car garage w/Opener ~ Water Softener ~ Privacy Fenced Backyard w/Stone Patio, Covered Porch & Built In Grill ~ Close to Shopping, Restaurants, Schools & Easy Access to Toll 130 & 45

(RLNE5357830)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19501 Brue St have any available units?
19501 Brue St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Travis County, TX.
What amenities does 19501 Brue St have?
Some of 19501 Brue St's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19501 Brue St currently offering any rent specials?
19501 Brue St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19501 Brue St pet-friendly?
Yes, 19501 Brue St is pet friendly.
Does 19501 Brue St offer parking?
Yes, 19501 Brue St offers parking.
Does 19501 Brue St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19501 Brue St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19501 Brue St have a pool?
Yes, 19501 Brue St has a pool.
Does 19501 Brue St have accessible units?
No, 19501 Brue St does not have accessible units.
Does 19501 Brue St have units with dishwashers?
No, 19501 Brue St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19501 Brue St have units with air conditioning?
No, 19501 Brue St does not have units with air conditioning.
