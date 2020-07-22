Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly concierge game room parking 24hr maintenance garage

15509 Miss Adriennes PATH Available 04/01/20 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home in Pflugerville - 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home in Pflugerville ~ Open floor plan with laminate wood floors in living ~ Master suite features double door entry, double vanity, separate shower, garden tub and large walk in closet ~ Covered patio overlooking large backyard ~ Loft/game room upstairs ~ 2 Car Garage ~ Residence Benefits Package provided with every lease for additional $30 per month, includes: Air Filters, Resident Liability Insurance, Utilities Concierge Setup, Tenant Portal, 24/7 Maintenance and Free Credit Reporting ~ Apply Online @ www.AustinVestors.com



(RLNE4108749)